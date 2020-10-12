WORLD
Russia expresses its anger as fragile ceasefire unravels
Russia has urged Azerbaijan and Armenia to adhere to a ceasefire it helped broker on the weekend. Both sides in the conflict have accused each other of breaching the truce. Russia's Foreign Minister has held talks in Moscow with his Armenian counterpart, and says he expects both countries to comply with the agreement. Melinda Nucifora has more. Armenia and Azerbaijan’s border dispute explained 👉 http://trt.world/1pg7 #azerbaijanarmeniaceasefire #russiaarmeniaazerbaijan #armeniaazerbaijan
October 12, 2020
