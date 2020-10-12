Polls suggest tight race among Trump and Biden in Wisconsin

President Donald Trump is returning to the campaign trail less than two weeks after he tested positive for Covid-19. He's headed for Florida, a state crucial to his chances of winning a second term. Wisconsin is another battleground state he must win and here the talk has been of a surge in coronavirus infections. Polling here suggests it's too close to call. Andy Roesgen has more from southeast Wisconsin. 2020 Presidential Race 🇺🇸 👉 http://trt.world/Race2020 #wisconsin #trumpvsbiden #uselectionpolls