Egyptian writer and Sisi critic dies days after release from jail

Egyptian writer Amin el Mahdy, who is known for openly criticising Sisi, has died just days after being released from jail. There are speculations that the Sisi regime poisoned him. A look at Egypt's relationship with the military 👉 http://trt.world/13cd Egypt’s 2013 military coup, briefly explained 👉 http://trt.world/13c6 #AminelMahdy #Sisi #HumanRights