Bangladesh brings in death penalty for rape

Weeks of protests over sexual violence in Bangladesh, has prompted the government to introduce the death penalty for rape cases. Sexual violence is a systemic problem in the country; At least 1000 rapes have been reported this year including 208 gang rapes but many incidents go unreported. Government data, shows in the past 20 years 3.56% of cases have gone to court and 0.37% have ended with guilty convictions. Amnesty International says the state is failing to protect survivors and a death sentence may not be a deterrent. #Bangladesh #Rape #Noakhali