October 13, 2020
COVID-19 reinfection adds to doubts about herd immunity
The first confirmed case of coronavirus reinfection in the US has cast doubts about “herd immunity” from the virus and worried scientists because the 25-year-old Nevada man who contracted the virus became more seriously ill following the second infection. Senior Fellow at the Federation of American Scientists Eric Feigl-Ding explains. #COVID19 #herdimmunity #Nevada
