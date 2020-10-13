IMF raises global GDP forecast from June outlook | Money Talks

The world is coming back' that's the cautious message from the International Monetary Fund as it released the latest World Economic Outlook. Global growth estimates are slightly up, but as Miranda Lin explains, there's a long, hard road ahead.Stephany Griffith-Jones joined us from Brighton in the UK. She's an economist and financial markets program director at Columbia University's Initiative for Policy Dialogue. #IMF #GDP #GlobalGrowth