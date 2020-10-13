Turkey to produce lithium batteries for its all-electric car | Money Talks

Turkey is set to begin lithium production locally, at its new Eti Maden Technology Development Center in the country's northwestern province of Eskisehir. The plant will start small with 10 tonnes per year, but that's expected to increase to 500 tonnes annually. Turkey currently imports 12-hundred tonnes of lithium a year. The element is critical in cell and battery technologies, and will be used to make batteries that will power the country's first domestically produced all-electric vehicle, the TOGG. #Turkey #LithiumBatteries #ElectricCar