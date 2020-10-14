October 14, 2020
Nigerian firm helps traders restock online amid pandemic | Money Talks
Most Nigerians buy their basic household items from informal retailers. But since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, many traders have found it hard to restock their goods. That’s because the pandemic has disrupted supply chains. But as Aksel Zaimovic reports, a logistics firm in Lagos has a solution. #Nigeria #Pandemic #TechStartUps
