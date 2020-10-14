Supreme Court nomination sets up a showdown in ideologies

As confirmation hearings to appoint a new Justice to the US Supreme Court continue, both Republicans and Democrats know, the shifting ideological balance of the court will have an impact in all areas of American life. But what is the link between the country's highest court and the occupant of the White House? Rahul Radhakrishnan explains. 2020 Presidential Race 🇺🇸 👉 http://trt.world/Race2020 #SupremeCourt #Republicans #Democrats