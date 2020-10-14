October 14, 2020
How significant is the timing of Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing?
Professor of International politics at the University of Birmingham Scott Lucas discusses the timing of the Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearings just weeks before the November election and the link between the White House and the Supreme Court. #AmyConeyBarrett #USNovemberelection #DonaldTrump
