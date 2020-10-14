WORLD
Protesters not backing down despite promise to scrap SARS
At least one person has been killed in protests over police brutality this week in Nigeria. On Monday, President Muhammadu Buhari officially announced the disbandment of the Special Anti Robbery Squad, known as SARS. It's the police unit at the heart of the demonstrations, and activists say officials have promised to rein it in before. The government on Tuesday evening said it will set up a new special police unit to replace SARS. Adesewa Josh has more. Coronavirus in Africa 👉http://trt.world/13f2 ##EndSARS #Policebrutality #SARSmustend
October 14, 2020
