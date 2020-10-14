WORLD
2 MIN READ
Judging the Election | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
Senate confirmation hearings started this week with the Republican majority rushing to confirm the conservative Federal Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant after the death of liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, who died last month. If the 48-year-old Judge is confirmed, the court will transition to a 6-3 conservative majority, which could potentially alter gun rights, abortion access and healthcare for decades to come. But with changes in voting procedures across the country in response to the coronavirus threat and President Trump claiming- without evidence- that mail-in voting will lead to widespread fraud, the president has suggested Barrett could also be the tie-breaker in the case of a contested election. Could the 2020 race be decided by the Supreme Court? Guests: Charles Wells- Former Florida Supreme Court Chief Justice who presided over the appeals in Bush v. Gore in 2000 George Allen- Former Governor of Virginia (1994-1998) & U.S Senator (R-VA) (2001-2007) Lawrence Douglas- James J. Grosfeld Professor of Law, Jurisprudence and Social Thought at Amherst College & author of “Will He Go? Trump and the Looming Electoral Meltdown in 2020”. Watch other episodes of Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/f12h 👉@_InsideAmerica 👉@Ghida_Fakhry 👉@Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3d0LYLy
October 14, 2020
