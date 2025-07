Crisis in Kyrgyzstan

In the space of less than a fortnight Kyrgyzstan has had contested parliamentary elections, protests and a state of emergency. A convicted kidnapper, Sadyr Japarov, has been named prime minister and has called on President Sooronbay Jeenbekov to honour a promise to resign. The situation is moving quickly in this Central Asian state but will people power prevail? Natalie Poyhonen reports.