WORLD
1 MIN READ
Kyrgyz Political Upheaval
Kyrgyzstan is under a state of emergency and a leadership vacuum following disputed parliamentary elections that many say was rigged. Citizens of the Central Asian country are demanding an end to the corruption and cronyism that rule the day and for pro-Russia President Sooronbay Jeenbekov to step down. Kyrgyzstan remains in political deadlock after the president refused to approve the appointment of Sadyr Japarov as prime minister. So, will a planned re-run of the vote solve the problems that drove people onto the streets in the first place? Or end up being just another victory for the status quo? Guests Bruce Pannier Correspondent for Radio Free Europe Joanna Lillis Freelance Journalist Based in Central Asia Peter Leonard Central Asia Editor at Eurasianet
Kyrgyz Political Upheaval
October 14, 2020
Explore
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Top US official waived safeguards to fast-track Gaza aid to controversial humanitarian group
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Texas flood death toll rises to 119 as search and criticism continue
Israeli court extends detention of 7 soldiers accused of sexually abusing fellow servicemembers
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
Burhanettin Duran appointed as Türkiye’s new communications director
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods in retaliation to Bolsonaro trial
Netanyahu says Palestinians should have 'freedom of choice' to leave Gaza
Trump courts West Africa in bid to foster trade
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us