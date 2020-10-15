WORLD
Prosecuting the Far-Right
Golden Dawn, once the third most popular political party in Greece, committed murder, assault, and even human trafficking. A court has now found the neo-fascist group guilty and its leaders have been sentenced to more than a decade behind bars, but what about its far-right thinking? Will this guilty verdict have any kind of impact or will the ideology continue to rise across Europe? Guests: Dimitrios Papadimoulis European Parliament Vice President Daphne Halikiopoulou Author of ‘The Golden Dawn's 'Nationalist Solution': Explaining the Rise of the Far Right in Greece’ Eva Cosse Human Rights Watch's Western Europe Researcher
October 15, 2020
