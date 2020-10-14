BIZTECH
IMF: Inequality worsening in emerging world due to pandemic | Money Talks
The governments of the United States, Japan, the European Union and other advanced economies have spent trillions of dollars to counter the impact of COVID-19. The International Monetary Fund says this spending is bearing fruit and returning the global economy to growth faster than expected. But similar efforts by poorer countries are piling more debt onto them. That's worsening inequality and threatening to push millions of people into poverty. Mobin Nasir reports. We got more from Torek Farhadi in Geneva. He's a former economic advisor at the I-M-F, World Bank, and the United Nations. #IMF #Pandemic #StimulusPackages
October 14, 2020
