Pandemic provides opportunity for people to rethink careers | Money Talks
The coronavirus pandemic is proving to be a catalyst for many to re-think their careers. In the UK, not only is the unemployment rate at its highest in two years, but lockdowns and furloughs have given people time and space to reassess their lifestyles and find new passions. Natalie Powell has more. #Pandemic #Careers #Unemployment
October 14, 2020
