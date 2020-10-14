Japan builds unique complex to combat natural disasters | Money Talks

Let's move on now to Japan - a nation that natural calamities have battered for centuries. And the situation has worsened in the last few decades due to climate change, pushing the limits of Japanese ingenuity. The latest effort to protect the world's third-largest economy from acts of God lies underground. Shoaib Hasan has more. #Japan #Flooding #NaturalDisasters