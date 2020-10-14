BIZTECH
Study warns against Great Barrier Reef damage | Money Talks
The Great Barrier Reef is listed as one of the wonders of the natural world. But a new study by the James Cook University in Queensland has found that more than half its corals have died over the past 25 years. And scientists warn that unless firm action is taken now, the surviving corals could disappear even faster. #GreatBarrierReef #EnvironmentalDamage #Corals
October 14, 2020
