Are India’s mosques under threat?

32 people accused of criminal conspiracy and inciting a mob to tear down the 16th century #Babri Mosque in #Ayodhya have been acquitted in India. Since the verdict, #Hindu Nationalists have been talking and singing about ‘Kashi and Mathura’. What are Kashi and Mathura and are they under threat? India Protests 👉http://trt.world/13f6 India's Controversial Citizenship Law 🇮🇳 👉http://trt.world/13fq