POVERTY: How to beat it?

There’s what’s called the International Day for Eradication of Poverty coming up. But shouldn’t it be EVERY day, with extremes for the have nots getting worse for the first time in 20 years, while the opposite is true for the world’s wealthiest. How to make lasting change - for the better. This is RT Guests: PART 1: Olivier De Schutter UN Special Rapporteur PART 2: Ariyo Irhamna Economist at Institute for Development Economics and Finance Felipe Roa-Clavijo Researcher and Global Policy Lead Asad Rehman Executive Director at War On Want Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.