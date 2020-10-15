WORLD
1 MIN READ
REGN-COV2: The drug President Trump wants everyone to have
During his three nights in hospital President Trump was given an experimental cocktail of antibodies called REGN-COV2. He was also given a steroid called dexamethasone, a course of the anti-viral drug remdesivir and a few other over-the-counter meds, but for the president the star of the show was definitely REGN-COV2 and he wants to make it available to ALL Americans. So what is REGN-COV2? And is it safe?
REGN-COV2: The drug President Trump wants everyone to have
October 15, 2020
Explore
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Top US official waived safeguards to fast-track Gaza aid to controversial humanitarian group
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Texas flood death toll rises to 119 as search and criticism continue
Israeli court extends detention of 7 soldiers accused of sexually abusing fellow servicemembers
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
Burhanettin Duran appointed as Türkiye’s new communications director
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods in retaliation to Bolsonaro trial
Netanyahu says Palestinians should have 'freedom of choice' to leave Gaza
Trump courts West Africa in bid to foster trade
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us