REGN-COV2: The drug President Trump wants everyone to have

During his three nights in hospital President Trump was given an experimental cocktail of antibodies called REGN-COV2. He was also given a steroid called dexamethasone, a course of the anti-viral drug remdesivir and a few other over-the-counter meds, but for the president the star of the show was definitely REGN-COV2 and he wants to make it available to ALL Americans. So what is REGN-COV2? And is it safe?