BTS label's shares surge 91% in market debut
The South Korean boy band BTS is one of the most popular musical acts in the world. And its label Big Hit Entertainment's decision to go public is proving to be 'Dynamite.' Shares almost doubled in value in the first day of trading. That's turned the firm's founder Bang Si-hyuk into one of South Korea's wealthiest men with a fortune close to three billion dollars. Joseph Kim tells us more. #BTS #KPOP #BigHitEntertainment
October 16, 2020
