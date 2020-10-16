UK Turkey sales uncertain as COVID-19 dampens holiday spirit | Money Talks

Britain's turkey industry should be gearing up for its busiest time of year Christmas. More than 75% of Britons serve up a traditional roast turkey for their Christmas Day lunch. But this year, family gatherings could be a lot smaller than usual. The coronavirus infection rate is rising and restrictions are in place on social gatherings - creating uncertainty ahead over what Christmas will look like. Natalie Powell reports from a business with a big stake in what Britons will gobble up.