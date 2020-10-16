October 16, 2020
Azerbaijan mourns as it buries civilians targeted by Armenia
Azerbaijan is holding funerals for the victims of the latest Armenian attacks on civilians as both sides continue fighting over occupied-Karabakh. We speak to CEO of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Elnur Aliyev about the current situation for the Azerbaijanis living near the frontlines of the conflict. #Armenia #Azerbaijan #NagornoKarabakh
