Hip-hop icon Ice Cube causes stir after working with the Trump administration

Rapper and actor Ice Cube is taking the flak for negotiating with the Trump administration on a plan to help Black communities in the US. But the hip-hop icon is defending his move. 2020 Presidential Race 🇺🇸 👉 http://trt.world/Race2020 #IceCube #Trump #PlatinumPlan