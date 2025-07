Armenia continues shelling Ganja, killing 13 civilians

A new round of shelling on Azerbaijan's second-largest city, Ganja, at the hands of the Armenian army, has killed 13 civilians and wounded over 40. Azerbaijan's president, Ilham Aliyev, has vowed to respond to Armenia "on the battlefield."