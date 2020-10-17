Runways go digital in light of social distancing measures | Money Talks

Istanbul Fashion Week has opened its doors to the public, with one major difference this year - it's all online. The event featured 30 runway shows, which can be viewed in the comfort of your home. It will allow everyone an equal opportunity to view this season's collections... And as Sibel Karkus reports, going digital also has advantages for designers and buyers. We spoke to Emre Kurt from Istanbul. He's Head of Marketing at Mercedes-Benz Turkey, which is the title sponsor of Istanbul Fashion Week. #TurkeyFashion #IstanbuFashionWeek #DigitalRunway