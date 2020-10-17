WORLD
Shock, sadness after Paris knife attack
Nine people have been detained and a suspect killed after a teacher was beheaded in a suburb north of Paris. The victim was a history teacher who had received complaints following a discussion in his class over cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad. The man suspected of beheading him was an 18-year-old refugee. TRT World's Francis Collings reports from Paris. Coronavirus in France 🇫🇷 👉 http://trt.world/138t #FranceAttack 👉 http://trt.world/1qwd #France #SamuelPaty #Paris
October 17, 2020
