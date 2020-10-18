WORLD
UN arms embargo on Iran ends after a decade
Sunday marks the end of a more than a decade-old United Nations arms embargo on Iran. The expiry date was part of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal that Iran signed with Western powers. Tehran says it will now be allowed to freely buy and sell conventional weapons. But, the Trump administration has promised to punish any party who trades arms with Iran. Reza Hatami has this report from Tehran. Iran Plane Crash 👉 http://trt.world/137c 1979 Iran Hostage Crisis 👉 http://trt.world/137s US-Iran Crisis (2020) 🇺🇸🇮🇷 👉 http://trt.world/1pc2 #Iran #ArmsEmbargo #UN
UN arms embargo on Iran ends after a decade
October 18, 2020
