UN arms embargo on Iran ends after a decade

Sunday marks the end of a more than a decade-old United Nations arms embargo on Iran. The expiry date was part of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal that Iran signed with Western powers. Tehran says it will now be allowed to freely buy and sell conventional weapons. But, the Trump administration has promised to punish any party who trades arms with Iran. Reza Hatami has this report from Tehran.