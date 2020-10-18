Thai Airways find new ways to stay afloat amid outbreak

Since the Covid-19 pandemic has clipped airlines's wings, many companies are coming up with novel ways to maintain customer loyalty. Thai Airways is selling flight simulator experiences to wannabe pilots, while others can opt for a meal in its flight-themed restaurant. Yasin Eken reports.