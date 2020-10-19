October 19, 2020
Armenian missile attacks target civilians in two Azerbaijani cities
Armenian armed forces have launched missile attacks on Azerbaijan's second-largest city Ganja and Mingacevir. At least 12 people have been killed, including children, and 40 more wounded in the attack. We speak to the head of the Azerbaijan Institute for Democracy and Human Rights, Ahmad Shahidov. #Armenia #Ganja #Mingacevir
