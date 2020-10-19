WORLD
Interview with Pavin Chachavalpongpun on social media's role in Thai protests
Students and young people continue to be at the forefront of what seems to be the beginnings of a cultural revolution in Thailand. Protests which use the symbols and reference points of the millennial generation have evolved from just calling for the Prime Minister to stand down, a huge call in itself - to forcing parts of society to rethink its incredibly reverential view of the Monarchy and the current Monarch - a man who spends most of his time living in southern Germany. Pavin Chachavalpongpun is a Thai academic and founder of the most popular Facebook page connected to the protest, Royalist Marketplace. He weighs in on how social media is being used to press for political change.
October 19, 2020
