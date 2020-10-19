WORLD
''Until we see a diverse boardroom, nothing changes'' Trabzonspor's Eddie Newton talks to TRT World
After a fruitful playing career, success as an assistant manager - winning the Champions League and FA Cup with Chelsea – and a wealth of experience, you could argue that #EddieNewton was well deserving of a ‘Number One’ gig in England's top flight. But what was England’s loss, turned out to be Turkey’s gain. Newton found his opportunity on the Black Sea with Trabzonspor and delivered their first trophy in 10 years. TRT World’s Samantha Johnson caught up with #Newton to talk about his new role as Head Coach at #Trabzonspor, his career in management and what needs to change to see more black managers in the game. Beyond The Game 👉 http://trt.world/1qw6
October 19, 2020
