Nigeria's Anti-SARS Protests

Anti-police brutality protests in Nigeria began after a video of a man allegedly being killed by a branch of the country's police force called the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) went viral. For years, SARS has been accused of harassing and extorting money from young Nigerians. The government has disbanded SARS in response to the mass demonstrations. But, as Tierney Bonini reports, there's a catch.