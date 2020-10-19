Have Turkish Cypriots given up on the idea of a united island?

Professor of International Relations at the Eastern Mediterranean University Ahmet Sozen weighs in on whether the Turkish Cypriots have given up on the idea of a united island following the victory of Pro-Ankara politician Ersin Tatar. He secured a narrow victory in the presidential poll in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. #TurkishCypriotelection #ErsinTatar #MustafaAkıncı