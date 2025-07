Tony Award Nominations | The Trial of the Chicago 7 | Gaby Maamary

On this episode of Showcase; The Trial of the Chicago 7 00:38 Ali Arıkan, Film Critic​ 03:17 Anticipating the 20th Century 10:53 In Conversation with Gaby Maamary 15:08 2020 Tony Award Nominations 21:20 Banksy's New Artworks in Nottingham 23:32 #Cinema #Banksy #TonyAward