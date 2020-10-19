BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
China's Q3 GDP grows 4.9% due to strong consumer demand | Money Talks
While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to stifle growth across most economies, businesses in China are roaring back to life. Its GDP grew 4.9 percent between July and September, compared to a year ago. And economists say this growth is broad-based, so the government isn't under pressure to prop-up demand. But without a bounce-back in global trade, the mainland's rapid economic recovery may be under threat. Mobin Nasir reports. To unpack China's rapid economic recovery, Min Ye spoke to us from Boston. She's and associate professor at Boston University's Pardee School of Global Studies. #China #GDP #Pandemic
China's Q3 GDP grows 4.9% due to strong consumer demand | Money Talks
October 19, 2020
Explore
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Top US official waived safeguards to fast-track Gaza aid to controversial humanitarian group
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Texas flood death toll rises to 119 as search and criticism continue
Israeli court extends detention of 7 soldiers accused of sexually abusing fellow servicemembers
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
Burhanettin Duran appointed as Türkiye’s new communications director
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods in retaliation to Bolsonaro trial
Netanyahu says Palestinians should have 'freedom of choice' to leave Gaza
Trump courts West Africa in bid to foster trade
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us