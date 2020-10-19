BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
American Airlines to resume 737 MAX flights in December | Money Talks
Boeing's 737 MAX jets are on course for a return to the skies before the end of 2020. American Airlines says it will start selling tickets this weekend for flights in December. Officials are confident regulators will sign-off, ending what's been a nightmare scenario for what used to be the world's biggest plane maker. Jacques Astre is the president of the consultancy firm International Aviation Safety Solutions. He's also a former pilot, and worked as an inspector at the FAA #AmericanAirlines #737MAX #Boeing
American Airlines to resume 737 MAX flights in December | Money Talks
October 19, 2020
Explore
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Top US official waived safeguards to fast-track Gaza aid to controversial humanitarian group
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Texas flood death toll rises to 119 as search and criticism continue
Israeli court extends detention of 7 soldiers accused of sexually abusing fellow servicemembers
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
Burhanettin Duran appointed as Türkiye’s new communications director
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods in retaliation to Bolsonaro trial
Netanyahu says Palestinians should have 'freedom of choice' to leave Gaza
Trump courts West Africa in bid to foster trade
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us