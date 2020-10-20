WORLD
1 MIN READ
US to remove Sudan from state sponsors of terrorism list
US President Donald Trump says Sudan will be removed from its state sponsors of terrorism list after the country follows through on an agreement to pay compensation of $335m to terror victims and families. Activist and co-founder of Act for Sudan Mohamed Suleiman weighs in on what might have motivated the US administration to strike such a deal. #Sudan #DonaldTrump #terrorismlist
October 20, 2020
