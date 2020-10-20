Turkey arrests Jordanian national caught spying for the UAE

Researcher at the SETA Foundation Bilgehan Ozturk weighs in on Turkey's intelligence agency arresting a Jordanian national on charges of spying for the United Arab Emirates. Ahmed al Astal, 45, had been working as a journalist in Turkey and had been sending information to his handlers on dissident Arab nationals and students.