October 20, 2020
First coronavirus human challenge studies start in the UK
The UK has announced it will be the first country to allow ‘human challenge’ of coronavirus vaccine candidates. The trials involve giving volunteers a vaccine candidate, and then deliberately exposing them to the virus, with the aim of quickly finding out which ones work. TRT World Health Correspondent Nicola Hill explains. #COVID19 #UK #humanchallenge
