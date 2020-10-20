AFGHANISTAN: Is it ready for a US pullout?

From a peak of 100,00 to perhaps no US troops in Afghanistan by Christmas - if Donald Trump has his way. But with Taliban attacks continuing, would the country be at risk of another civil war? Guests: Javid Faisal Former Government Spokesperson Murid Partaw Former Senior National Representative of Afghanistan to US Central Command Laurel Miller Director of International Crisis Group's Asia Program Ahmad Shah Mohibi Founder, Rise to Peace