European economies reimpose restrictions as infections surge | Money Talks

COVID-19 cases are once again surging across North America and Europe and the World Health Organisation is warning of another devastating wave of fatalities. That's driving Italy, Belgium, Ireland and other European countries to reimpose lockdowns and other restrictions. But, as Mobin Nasir reports, that's threatening the region's nascent economic recovery and raising pressure on governments to offer even more financial support to people and businesses. #Coronavirus #ReInfections #EUrestrictions