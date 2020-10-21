Refuse recyclers in Kenya lose livelihoods during lockdowns | Money Talks

In the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, waste pickers are anxious about losing their livelihoods. They've had less recyclable waste to sell since the pandemic set in. And though it's been more than three months since the government reopened the economy, people just aren't tossing things away. Adesewa Josh tells us more. #Kenya #RefuseRecyclers #Lockdown