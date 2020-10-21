Syrian refugees revive bread-making tradition as prices soar | Money Talks

There are more than 2 million internally displaced refugees in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib. The UN says people are struggling to survive in horrific conditions. The price of bread has risen by 22 percent in a month, and more than 30 percent of the bakeries in the area have closed. As Furkan Yagmur reports, one NGO has found a way to make up for a shortage of bread. #SyriaRefugees #BreadMaking #BreadPrices