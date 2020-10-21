October 21, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
First COVID-19 human challenge starts in the UK
The UK has announced it will become the first country to allow healthy volunteers to be deliberately infected with the coronavirus. The so-called human trial challenge aims to speed up the development of a vaccine. President of Research-Aid Networks and Honorary Senior Lecturer in Virology at the University of Kent Dr Jeremy Rossman weighs in. #COVID19Vaccines #UK #humanchallenge
First COVID-19 human challenge starts in the UK
Explore