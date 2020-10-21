First Rohingya Refugee goes to University in India

Tasmida Johar had to flee her homeland. She's Rohingya and was persecuted in her native Myanmar. She made it to India where she has become one of a handful of refugees anywhere in the world to go to university. Producers: Ishan Russell in Delhi and Akanksha Saxena in Istanbul Shoot and Edit: Devesh Chopra and Abhimanyu Banerji #Rohingya #RohingyaGenocide #Refugees