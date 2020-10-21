October 21, 2020
Khashoggi’s fiancee sues Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
The fiancee of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi has filed a lawsuit in the US against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. She says that he is responsible for the murder of her fiancee and hopes to find justice through the US legal system. The killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi 👉 http://trt.world/13sy #SaudiArabia #MBS #Khashoggi
