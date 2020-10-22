October 22, 2020
Armenian PM Pashinyan says diplomatic solution not possible
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has ruled out a diplomatic solution to the conflict with Azerbaijan over the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region, where fierce fighting has raged for nearly a month. We talk to the head of the Azerbaijan Institute for Democracy and Human Rights, Ahmad Shahidov. #NikolPashinian #diplomaticsolution #NagornoKarabakh
